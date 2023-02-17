JeffCo deputies mourn loss of K9 after being shot and killed during pursuit

Jefferson County K9 deputy Zachary Oliver is mourning the death of his K9.

"He meant the world to me. I mean, he was more than just my friend, he was my partner," Oliver said.

Graffit was a German Shepherd and a valued member of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Oliver added, "he has been on calls with many of us and he sacrificed himself so that me and my partners didn't get killed."

It was earlier this week when a man took off on foot after deputies found him slumped over the wheel of his car near the Colorado School of Mines.

The 10-year-old canine was sent after him a yelp was heard as the dog was shot to death.

CBS

"So, I just know that he was a big part of my life. And it's kind of unreal and knowing that he's not behind me following me from room to room," he said.

Eduardo Armando Romero was arrested and claimed he thought he was firing at the ground. The dog was not wearing a protective vest at the time.

Deputy Jim Zalbert with the JeffCo Sherriff K9 Unit said the dog was not wearing a ballistic vest.

"He did not put on the vest we were more concerned with the public safety at that time to get the dog up and running," Zalbert said.

Graffit may have been a highly trained police dog, but to the Oliver family he was also a household pet.

Deputy Oliver's wife Alicia said tearfully that Graffit," saved my husband, saved many lives that day. And my children my children have a father because of him."

Graffit's body was draped in a flag law and was accompanied by a law enforcement escort dying as a K9 hero.

Romero faces many charges from the incident including felony animal cruelty.

The dog's handler believes the law should be changed to more accurately reflect the crime of killing an animal designated to help law enforcement officers.