Flags to fly at half-staff in Colorado Wednesday for memorial service of fallen Golden police officer

Community is invited to line the street for memorial procession for Golden Officer Evan Dunn

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday for Officer Evan Dunn of the Golden Police Department. The 33-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle last week while he was out of his patrol car and investigating a Colorado crash scene.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered all flags to fly at half-staff during the day on Wednesday to honor Dunn's life.

Three other people were struck by the vehicle on Nov. 6 on Highway 58 near Washington Avenue and two, including Dunn's partner, suffered serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle who allegedly slammed into a car (and caused the car in front of it to run over Dunn) faces DUI charges as well as charges of causing the injuries and death.

The public in the Denver metro area has been invited to line the street Wednesday morning ahead of the memorial. At 10 a.m. people can show support along West County Line Road between South Santa Fe Drive and Lucent Boulevard or at the memorial to Dunn set up outside the Golden Police Department on 10th Street.

The memorial service for Dunn will then be at 1 p.m. at Mission Hills Church in Littleton. It will be a private service, and a military helicopter like the ones Dunn flew when he was an Army aviation officer in his will be landing near the church as part of the tribute.