Fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley honored with post office dedication

Fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was honored on Thursday as the main post office in Boulder was dedicated in his memory. Talley was the first officer to arrive on the scene of a shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa in March of last year.

Ten people died that day, including Talley. The gunman was arrested.

Eric Talley CBS

On Thursday, the community gathered at the Embassy Suites in Boulder, along with Talley's family, other victims' families, Gov. Jared Polis, Congressman Joe Neguse, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, Assitant Postal Inspector in Charge Steve Hodges and USPS Colorado/Wyoming District Manager Jason McHahill.

CBS

On May 13, 2021, Neguse introduced legislation to designate the historic U.S. Post Office at 1905 15th Street in Boulder as the "Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building." Congress passed it less than a year later.

"Officer Eric Talley is a true American hero. He gave his life protecting others, and his service and his sacrifice for the Boulder community will not soon be forgotten," said Neguse. "With the naming of the 15th Street Post Office in Boulder after Officer Talley, we hope to help honor his memory, his family, and ensure future generations know of his service to our community."

Talley's mother talked about a conversation she had with her son before that day in March where they discussed an active shooter situation.

CBS

"I said, 'Well, Eric, you'd call for backup.' and he said, 'No mom, I would not call for backup.' Of course, as his mother, I acted like a crazy person and said, 'Eric, Eric, Eric' and he said, 'No, mom. Mom, there are things worse than death and for me, that would be standing there waiting for backup while people were dying,'" said Eric's mother Judy Talley.

Talley was among the other victims in the grocery store shooting, including Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters, Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowiak and Suzanne Fountain.