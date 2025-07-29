Fake QR code scams target Denver drivers trying to pay city parking fees

A new scam is tricking drivers across Denver into thinking they're paying for parking when in fact they're handing over personal information to scammers.

CBS

Fake QR code stickers have been spotted on parking meters from Broadway to Cherry Creek, and they're convincing enough to fool people like Audrey Bissonnett.

"I do it all the time," said Bissonnett. "Typically, I've scanned that and paid for that."

She said it was embarrassing to realize she'd been duped.

The fraudulent stickers redirect users to suspicious websites, often with odd formatting and misspelled text. They resemble legitimate parking payment portals, but they're designed to steal personal or financial information.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has been proactively removing fake QR codes from parking meters.

Ben Chason, another Denver resident, said he uses the official app to pay for parking and hasn't fallen for the scam.

"Well, I think that's pretty awful, because people are just trying to be good citizens and pay their parking bill," Chason said.

But others may not be so lucky. Many are now double checking their bank accounts and online safety.

Nancy Kuhn with DOTI says the scam sites appear to originate from overseas. However, the website in question is now showing up as invalid, but it still raises concerns.

"It did look like these were websites that were created in other countries," Kuhn explained. "Sometimes the information was misspelled, and the websites just looked a little odd."

According to city officials, legitimate QR codes used for parking in Denver have green dots in the center and are usually found on overhead signs in designated areas -- like LoHi -- not directly on the meter poles.

"The valid QR code is going to prompt you to either download the PayByPhone app, or if you already have the app it will open the app," Kuhn said. "But we're not asking people when they use pay-by-phone to plug their information into a website."

While city officials are proactively removing the fake QR codes, they say there's a chance the stickers could reappear since the person or people behind the scam have not yet been caught.

Denver police say there is currently only one report filed which is under investigation. However, no arrests have been made.

Police add the investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone with information about someone placing stickers on parking meters -- or any other relevant details -- to come forward.

Some residents are urging the city to take stronger action.

"They should do something right there," said one driver, pointing to a meter pole. "Because that's like a perfect space for a QR code."

If you've received a parking ticket and suspect it's connected to one of these fake QR codes, you can contest it online. The city also encourages anyone who sees a suspicious QR code to report it by calling 311 or submitting a claim through Denver's Consumer Protection website.