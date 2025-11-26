Watch CBS News
1 dead in crash on I-25 south of Denver, northbound lanes shut down

One person was killed and several other people were hurt in a crash on I-25 in Colorado involving an unknown number of vehicles on Wednesday night. That's according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 close to the East Dry Creek Road exit in Arapahoe County. At the scene, a large truck could be seen on its side in the middle of the highway.

All northbound lanes were closed just after 7 p.m. for cleanup of the crash and for the investigation. South Metro Fire Rescue said in a social media post that drivers heading northbound can exit at Dry Creek and then get back on the interstate using the on-ramp.

So far it's not clear what led up to the accident.

