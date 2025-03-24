Facebook group "Free in Parker" helps Colorado community members get items for free that they might need

Times are tough for many people right now, and a local Facebook group is helping people in the community get items for free that they might need. It's also an opportunity for people to let go of items they might have been holding onto, all while giving back and helping their neighbors.

The page is called "Free in Parker" and is a resource where people can get a variety of items they need without paying a penny. Some of the popular items people get rid of are kitchen tools and appliances, home goods and furniture, baby items and toys, and even food.

The group serves primarily Parker residents and surrounding communities.

"I think there are a lot of people that really like to see the community goodwill," said Erin Jones, co-owner of the group.

Jones and Leah Ryan both own the "Free in Parker" page which started back in 2013. It currently has around 25,000 members in it.

Ryan said people can go to the "Free in Parker" Facebook page and see if there's an item listed that they might need, or they can ask for something they need. In turn, people can re-use or recycle items, and also get rid of stuff they might have lying around, instead of donating those items or throwing them away in the trash.

"Some people really want to see if there's somebody else in the community that can use it for free because if you go to a thrift store, you still have to buy it," Ryan said. This is a really good way of trading items or giving them up and letting people continue the life of the item that you're willing to give away."

Ryan said some people are trying to be more environment-friendly and not throw away items or have the items taken to a landfill. Other people simply don't want to buy something brand new when someone else already has one. She also added the group has been growing in recent years.

"I think it's gained popularity because people are able to give something and know that it's not going to the landfill and that it's helping somebody else that needs it," Ryan said.

The group serves different purposes for different people, but it has also created a community.

"Luckily we live in a very, very giving, generous community," Jones said. "It's really awesome to see people step up and say, 'hey, I've got this and by the way, I have clothes or blankets. Do you need those things? Can I drop this off on your porch? Can I bring you dinner?"

Jones added people tend to get rid of more stuff depending on the season, but especially around the holidays, or when people are doing their spring cleaning.

"And it's great timing because there are a lot of people who need things that may not have the extra cash to get them," said Jones.

Ryan recommends that anyone exchanging items make sure the offer or trade is legitimate. She also encourages people to handle exchanges in areas that are safe and secure, like public areas or at the local police department. Plus, always be aware of your surroundings.

Similar groups have also been created in communities across Colorado.