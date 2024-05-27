F-16s flyovers happening in Colorado late Monday morning: see the flight schedule

Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16s in formation over multiple Memorial Day ceremonies

Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16s in formation over multiple Memorial Day ceremonies

Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16s in formation over multiple Memorial Day ceremonies

F-16C Vipers will be flying in formation above the Colorado skies late Monday morning. The Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing will be conducting the flights in tribute to those who died in service to their country on Memorial Day.

Four F-16s from the 120th FS Buckley Space Force Base fly over Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 17, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The planes will make their flyovers all over the state. Here's full Monday flight schedule:

10:30 a.m. Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley

10:35 a.m. Parker Cemetery in Parker

10:50 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Silver Cliff

11:00 a.m. Homelake Cemetery in Monte Vista

11:15 a.m. Western Colorado Veterans Cemetery in Grand Junction

11:35 a.m. Grand Lake Memorial Day Parade

11:40 a.m. Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver

11:50 a.m. Olinger Highland Cemetery in Thornton

12:07 p.m. Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder for the Bolder Boulder Memorial Day ceremony