F-16s flyovers happening in Colorado late Monday morning: see the flight schedule

Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16s in formation over multiple Memorial Day ceremonies
Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16s in formation over multiple Memorial Day ceremonies 00:28

F-16C Vipers will be flying in formation above the Colorado skies late Monday morning. The Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing will be conducting the flights in tribute to those who died in service to their country on Memorial Day.

Four F-16s from the 120th FS Buckley Space Force Base fly over Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 17, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The planes will make their flyovers all over the state. Here's full Monday flight schedule:

10:30 a.m. Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley
10:35 a.m. Parker Cemetery in Parker
10:50 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Silver Cliff
11:00 a.m. Homelake Cemetery in Monte Vista
11:15 a.m. Western Colorado Veterans Cemetery in Grand Junction
11:35 a.m. Grand Lake Memorial Day Parade
11:40 a.m. Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver
11:50 a.m. Olinger Highland Cemetery in Thornton
12:07 p.m. Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder for the Bolder Boulder Memorial Day ceremony

