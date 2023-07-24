Eyioma Uwazurike, Broncos defensive lineman, suspended for betting on games
Broncos second-year defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the NFL indefinitely for betting on games.
He can petition the league for reinstatement, but not before July 24, 2024.
He's accused of betting on games during the 2022 season.
The Broncos took Uwazurike in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.
The Broncos released the following statement about the situation:
We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously.
The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL's Gambling Policy.
for more features.