Eyioma Uwazurike, Broncos defensive lineman, suspended for betting on games

Broncos second-year defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the NFL indefinitely for betting on games.

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike at Empower Field on December 18, 2022. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He can petition the league for reinstatement, but not before July 24, 2024.

He's accused of betting on games during the 2022 season.

The Broncos took Uwazurike in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Broncos released the following statement about the situation: