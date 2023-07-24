Watch CBS News
Eyioma Uwazurike, Broncos defensive lineman, suspended for betting on games

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

Broncos second-year defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the NFL indefinitely for betting on games.

Denver Broncos take on the Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike at Empower Field on December 18, 2022. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He can petition the league for reinstatement, but not before July 24, 2024. 

He's accused of betting on games during the 2022 season. 

The Broncos took Uwazurike in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Broncos released the following statement about the situation:

We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously.
The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL's Gambling Policy.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 3:50 PM

