Complaint alleges DE Eyioma Uwazurike bet on Broncos, Iowa State games

Big injury woes strike Broncos as second week of training camp gets going

A complaint filed in district court in Story County, Iowa alleges that Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike placed bets on Broncos and Iowa State games, including games he played in.

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike at Empower Field on December 18, 2022. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He faces one tampering charge, alleging he "did knowingly and intentionally falsify personal electronic sports wagering records by concealing his personal identity ... with the intent to deceive."

The complaint states he bet on two Iowa State Cyclones football games, in which he played. It also states he bet on five Broncos games, including a 2022 Week 15 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in which he played.

Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL. Three other Iowa State athletes, including starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers, have been charged as well. Iowa State University and the University of Iowa are in the midst of a major sports gambling investigation.

In Iowa, Tampering With Records is considered an aggravated misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Uwazurike is not eligible for league reinstatement until July 24, 2024.

His initial appearance in an Iowa court is set for August 16th.