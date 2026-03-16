West Metro Fire Rescue investigates explosion at Denver metro area townhouse

West Metro Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of an explosion that damaged a townhome in the Denver metro area on Monday.

The fire department posted on social media just before 6 p.m. that firefighters were on the scene of a small explosion in a townhome on 17th Place near Robb Street in Lakewood. They said that several neighbors called 911 after hearing the explosion.

West Metro Fire Rescue

The blast was strong enough to blow out the back patio door and a second-floor window of the townhome.

Firefighters said one resident was inside the two-story townhome at the time, but he was able to escape with minor injuries. Authorities did not report any other injuries.

West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.