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West Metro Fire Rescue investigates explosion at Denver metro area townhouse

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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West Metro Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of an explosion that damaged a townhome in the Denver metro area on Monday.

The fire department posted on social media just before 6 p.m. that firefighters were on the scene of a small explosion in a townhome on 17th Place near Robb Street in Lakewood. They said that several neighbors called 911 after hearing the explosion.

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West Metro Fire Rescue

The blast was strong enough to blow out the back patio door and a second-floor window of the townhome.

Firefighters said one resident was inside the two-story townhome at the time, but he was able to escape with minor injuries. Authorities did not report any other injuries.

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West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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