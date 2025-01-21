Colorado among the states aiming to pause Trump order seeking to overturn birthright citizenship

There's been a swift response to President Donald's Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship as 22 state attorneys general, including Colorado, filed suit.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and the other attorney generals from those state argue the order is unconstitutional.

The uncertainty around the order, set to take effect in February, has left Coloradans like Maria, who asked that CBS Colorado protect her identity, searching for answers.

"It brings us anguish, anxiety and at the same time a lot of frustration," Maria said in Spanish.

Her worry centers largely around her daughter.

"Well, because my daughter, who has DACA, is newly married, what would the situation be like if she had a child right now?" she said.

The country's current birthright citizenship policy gives automatic citizenship to a U.S-born child, regardless of their parent's status.

Weiser is fighting back against the order.

"This attack on birthright citizenship is something that we were on notice about. It has now happened, we were ready and we're in court," Weiser said.

"There are a couple of cases that have tested this idea of birthright citizenship -- which means anyone who is born here gets to be a citizen. Both those cases have made it very clear; the text of the 14th Amendment says if you are born here you are a U.S citizen. That is the precedent. We are relying on that and what we are seeking to reaffirm in this case."

Professor Ian Farrell from the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law points to one portion of the amendment specifically being questioned by Trump's order.

"The language 'under the jurisdiction of the United States or subject to the jurisdiction' -- the argument that I imagine his lawyers will make is that that does not apply to people who are where the mother is here either without documentation or on a temporary visa," Farrell said.

At the center of the debate are people like Maria.

"I believe, apart from the fear, the anguish and uncertainty that we are experiencing right now, there are many questions and perhaps questions that we do not have answers to," Maria said.

In addition to the state attorneys general suing, the ACLU and other immigration advocacy groups have filed separate lawsuits. All are calling for permanent block to enforcement of the order.