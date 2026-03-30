Head of Colorado Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing to step down

The executive director of Colorado's Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing, which oversees Medicaid, is stepping down in April.

Kim Bimestefer has come under fire for hundreds of millions of dollars of fraudulent or improper payments to providers. The Colorado State Senate had planned to take a vote of no confidence on Bimestefer on Monday. State Sen. Kyle Mullica, who serves Colorado's 24th district, led the vote of no confidence resolution and he said he had enough support to pass it.

Kim Bimfester CBS

Gov. Jared Polis credited Bimestefer with increasing price transparency, reducing prescription drug costs and holding the healthcare industry accountable.

"Kim has been leading on health care in Colorado for decades and has committed her career to serving her fellow Coloradans. I am incredibly grateful for her passion and commitment to making our state a better place for everyone, and for her unrelenting quest to really move the needle on health care costs and efficiency. At my direction, Kim expanded HCPF's mission to save Coloradans money on health care. In her tenure, Colorado has taken major steps to increase price transparency, reduce hospital and prescription drug costs, and hold the health care industry accountable. Her legacy is one we hope to build on moving forward, and know that she will continue having an important impact on health care and serving her state in her next chapter," said Polis.

Bimstefer's last day will be April 10.