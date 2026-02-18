Watch CBS News
Colorado county records reveal new details about Evergreen clinic shooter's prior mental health troubles

By
Alan Gionet
Alan Gionet
Reporter
Your Reporter Alan Gionet reports on a wide variety of issues and specializes in covering stories in Colorado's foothills. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Alan Gionet

/ CBS Colorado

The 62-year-old Colorado man who fired numerous shots at a medical clinic in Evergreen on Thursday had prior mental health troubles and had been suicidal in the past, records show.  

evergreen-shooter-folo-6pkg-frame-772.jpg
CBS

Lance Black took his own life after firing 19 rounds inside the CommonSpirit Primary Care facility, causing heavy damage but injuring no one else.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office case report from 2016 shows Black was the subject of a welfare check because he was suicidal. He told a deputy he had tried suicide before and wanted to again. He did not explain what was troubling him.

He told others in Evergreen recently that he was upset about his poor physical health and a lack of answers from doctors.

In the 2016 incident, a deputy completed a mental illness report and Black was placed on a mental health hold at Swedish Southwest, a clinic in Littleton that has since been renamed. Those holds are typically 72 hours.

