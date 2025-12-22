Colorado lake plunge, scheduled for New Year's Day, canceled due to warm temperatures

A big signature Colorado event is now scratched due to the warm temperatures. The annual Evergreen Lake Plunge on New Year's Day is cancelled because there is simply not enough ice forming at Evergreen Lake. The lake is not yet open for skating, which generally happens around Dec. 15 each year.

The lake plunge is hosted every year by CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet, who says they've had to put it off. The Active 4 All Foundation puts it on. The lake plunge is a big fundraiser for the INSPIRE special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation, and it's sure to cause some pain, Gionet said.

"We're all bummed about it. Not sure what I'm going to do on New Year's Day this year when I can't go jump in a lake as some people want me to do," he said.

Evergreen Lake needs a lot more ice for jumpers. Right now, the lake has less than two inches of ice with warm temperatures ahead. This year, close to 400 people took the plunge to ring in the New Year.

An Evergreen Lake Plunge participant jumping into the lake on Jan. 1, 2025. CBS

Active 4 All is looking at a future date for the plunge. Alan says no one can remember it ever being cancelled due to lack of ice in the past. The cancellation means they aren't able to raise the money they hope for and are now asking for donations to help support INSPIRE and other programs connected with the recreation district.

You can donate here.