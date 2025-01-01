Colorado's Evergreen Lake Plunge draws hundreds to start the New Year

Community takes the Evergreen Lake Plunge to celebrate the New Year

Community takes the Evergreen Lake Plunge to celebrate the New Year

Community takes the Evergreen Lake Plunge to celebrate the New Year

New Year's morning drew hundreds of people for a longstanding tradition in Evergreen.

The Evergreen Lake Plunge brought over 350 people to jump in a hole cut in the ice of the frigid lake.

CBS

"I don't know. Why are we doing this? For fun," said one mom there with her two boys.

Water temperatures hovered a few degrees above freezing as Evergreen Fire Rescue cut through the foot-thick ice to open a hole for the plungers.

The tradition began over a dozen years ago. Even during the pandemic, people continued the challenge at the Buchanan Ponds in Evergreen.

CBS Colorado

Plungers donate money to the Active 4 All Foundation, which is connected to the Evergreen Park and Recreation District. This year sponsors and plungers helped the foundation raise about $30,000. The funds will be used to assist programs like "Inspire" which helps kids and young people with special needs get active and gives their families help.

CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet, a resident in the foothills, has been emcee of the event since its early days and hosted the event Wednesday morning.

CBS Colorado

For some who leapt into the new year, it was a one-time only effort. Others have been doing it for years.

"Everybody should do this once in their lives, yeah. For all those people and 2025, we got you," said one plunger.