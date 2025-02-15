Colorado students cheer on athletes with disabilities in Evergreen basketball game

It may have been cold and snowy outside, but inside the gymnasium at Evergreen High School, it was heartwarming as students joined in a fun game with players with disabilities.

Evergreen High School INSPIRE game CBS

Players from the girls and boys varsity basketball team hosted the "INSPIRE" group Saturday afternoon in a basketball game that was huge fun. The INSPIRE program offers children with disabilities opportunities for social, physical and inclusive recreation, regardless of ability, to enhance the quality of their lives.

The Evergreen players were on the court along with the INSPIRE players, dishing passes and helping keep the game flowing. It was all excitement on the court.

CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet did a play-by-play. It made for an entertaining afternoon and there were smiles all around.

The basketball game has become an annual tradition that INSPIRE players look forward to all year.