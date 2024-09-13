Evacuees from Broomfield apartment complex allowed to return home Friday morning after deadly Colorado standoff

Evacuees from the Broomfield apartment complex where a deadly standoff occurred on Thursday were allowed to return home on Friday morning. Broomfield police posted the notice on X a little more than 24 hours after residents were evacuated during what officers called an active shooting.

Update 8:00 am

The Broomfield Police Department would like to notify you that all evacuees may return to their apartments.

Please note that the south stairwell at the Arista Flats apartments building # 15, address 11332 Central Court remains closed.

Police also notified residents that a stairwell in Building 15 remained closed.

The situation began shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday when officers were called to the Arista Flats apartments in Broomfield on reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, the suspect began threatening officers and shooting into neighboring units and the parking lot.

Residents were either evacuated or urged to shelter in place while SWAT crisis negotiators worked with the suspect for hours to release the hostage.

Just after 10 a.m., officers took the 34-year-old male suspect into custody. One female victim, described by police as the hostage, was found inside the unit and rushed to the hospital where she died a short time later. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.

Police in Broomfield said because it was such a large crime scene, it would need to be processed thoroughly and methodically and roads and buildings in the area could be closed for several hours. Residents were allowed to return home just after 8 a.m. Friday. The Broomfield Community Center was set up as a temporary evacuation center for those who remained out of their homes.