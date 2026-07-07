Some Colorado evacuees hope to go home as Aspen Acres Fire grows to more than 93,600 acres

The Aspen Acres Fire has grown to 93,634 acres and is now 15% contained, with approximately 1,562 firefighters continuing to battle the massive Colorado wildfire burning southwest of Pueblo. On Tuesday, some evacuees were able to finally go home, while others waited to hear about the fate of their homes. More than 263 homes have been destroyed so far.

Fire crews have spent the past several days building and reinforcing defensive fire lines around the communities of Greenwood and Wetmore after the fire made a significant push toward both areas Sunday night. Officials say those lines are now being strengthened in preparation for potential burnout operations if conditions require them.

Fire activity also increased near the Lefthand Fork of North Creek, moving toward Colorado Highway 165. Crews have begun structure protection in the area and are preparing in case the fire advances closer to the highway.

South of Highway 165, west of Rye, The Alaska Incident Management team says hotshot crews continue direct attacks on the fire to slow its spread and prevent it from impacting the community. Officials say much of the southern fire line is holding, with firefighters extinguishing hotspots and strengthening containment lines.

Along the eastern edge of the fire, crews remain focused on flare-ups near Siloam Road and Canyon Heights, where firefighters spent Monday protecting structures and securing fires.

That's where people like Luke Thompson share concern regarding his property which sits near this area.

"I already lost one property up there, and I guess I am worried about my losing my house, too. I don't know. I just really want to go home, I suppose," said Thompson.

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He shared it is the first home he was able to purchase after living in a trailer for over a decade.

"It's the first house I was able to able to buy. I've been paying on it for 20 years and it's meant a lot for us. There was a time that we just didn't have a home and we were able to buy that place," said Thompson.

Meanwhile, in Colorado City drivers lined up in anticipation of getting to see their property, some for the first time in days.

"First time back, (I'm) nervous," said Cody Carter. "I'm a lot more fortunate than a lot of other people up here. So I'm just praying for everybody else."

Residents Rich and Gail Purcell's home wasn't destroyed, but they said they recently learned that the property and house where they raised their son, in Beulah, is now gone.

"I'm grateful to be able to get back into town but feeling also a little bit guilty because I know a lot of friends and family who don't get to go home," said Gail Purcell.

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Fire managers say showers and thunderstorms moving through the area could provide some relief by bringing cooler temperatures, higher humidity and additional moisture.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect across the region. Evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices continue in portions of Pueblo, Custer, Fremont and Huerfano counties. A temporary flight restriction also remains in place over the fire, and officials are reminding the public that drones are prohibited because they interfere with firefighting aircraft.

As evacuation orders remain in place, the American Red Cross continues to provide shelter for residents forced from their homes.

The Red Cross opened a shelter in Pueblo on June 29 for people affected by the Aspen Acres Fire. Since opening, the shelter has housed between 30 and 45 people each night.

A second shelter opened in Florence on July 1 for evacuees from Custer and Fremont counties. That shelter has served between 20 and 25 people nightly, with attendance increasing in recent days as mandatory evacuations expanded in parts of Fremont County.

The Red Cross says both shelters will remain open for as long as evacuees need a safe place to stay.

Before any shelter closes, Red Cross staff will work individually with residents to help them plan their next steps and connect them with local recovery resources.

In addition to operating shelters, the Red Cross is partnering with local agencies at a disaster assistance center in Pueblo County, where wildfire survivors can receive information, support, and assistance as they begin the recovery process.