One Aspen Acres Fire victim lost Colorado home days after adopting a teen, another watched house burn on Ring video

Home losses in Pueblo and Custer Counties are now at 263 homes. The fast-moving Aspen Acres Fire is still only 13% contained with over 91,000 acres burned south and west of Pueblo in southern Colorado.

"I would say in terms of private property I was probably on the front line, unfortunately," said Joseph Armenia, who was building a home in the Buelah area when fire roared in a week ago. Winds were 40 miles an hour with gusts of close to 100 mph. Armenia was constructing on a ridge where he thinks the winds were stronger.

"It's like a hurricane, you really just have to get out of the way," he explained.

Armenia shared video from a Ring camera on his property as the wildfire swept through.

Joseph Armenia's Ring camera video shows his home in the Buelah area burning in the Aspen Acres Fire. Joseph Armenia

He was up at 6 a.m. that day and got a call from his sister telling him fire was moving his way. Going for a better look, he still had access to a Ring camera when the fire swept through his property. He shared it in hopes of helping people understand.

"I know there's a lot of people that are perhaps frustrated that they lost everything and wish that fire crews could have done differently, but when it's running it's running," he explained.

Coza Mendoza lost the home she was renting with her partner. They were thinking of doing a rent-to-own arrangement with the landlord they got along with well. They has just painted and prepped one of the rooms for a new addition to the family, her 13-year-old nephew Chris.

Coza Mendoza

They adopted him only four days before the fire.

"All the things and love we poured into stuff we poured into getting ready so, it kind of hurts, it hurts to see it all go," she said.

That included a bed and clothing. Chris and his new parents had to get out in a hurry and didn't get much.

"I want to give Chris the best. Especially coming from where he came from and all of the stuff that he already went through in his life. So, it was just kind of disappointing as like someone that's adopted him to not be able to give that immediately," said Mendoza, falling into weeping over the situation.

"She's really great. I love her a lot," said Chris of his aunt. "I want to see her be happy."

CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet interviews Coza Mendoza and Chris. CBS

They started an online fundraiser and people so far have been quick to step in to help.

Housing has been an early need. Only Thursday night was the family able to find a new home together again. But it's temporary. Chris is getting donated clothes, but the reality for a teenager who just left one home for another is that he won't get clothes that he would choose, like the ones he had. It sounds minor, but in a phase of transition to a new home, it's a bit bigger than that.

Still, knowing that people want him in Beulah and welcomed the family was big.

"I'm really grateful for everything that these people have done for us. I really love the support," said Coza Mendoza. "That was just really kind of the community to really go out of their way to really make him feel more comfortable."