Evacuation order lifted near fire in Northern Colorado

Evacuation orders have been lifted after a wildfire broke out in Northern Colorado.

Firefighters were called to the scene on E. County Road 64, east of Wellington, just before 3:20 p.m.

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Around 3:34 p.m., Larimer Office of Emergency Management issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents along N. County Road 3 and north of E. County Road 56 to E. County Road 64.

Authorities in Larimer County have not released information on the size of the fire, but the Watch Duty app estimates it grew to approximately 6 acres. It says that the fire has been knocked down and is in mop-up.

Terry Henry

The evacuation order was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

More information will be released as it becomes available.