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Evacuations lifted for residents near Colorado City after new wildfire sparked

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Some residents of Colorado City were temporarily under evacuation orders again due to a new wildfire that sparked in the area on Wednesday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, evacuation orders were issued for residents in the area 1/2 mile east of Crow Cutoff Road and northeast of Bondurant Road at 4 p.m.

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Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Authorities set up a reception center for evacuees at the Pueblo County Parks & Recreation building located at 1650 Cooper Place. A shelter was also set up for large animals and livestock at the 4BarS at 6675 Highway 78. The evacuations were lifted by 5:05 p.m.

The Sikes Ranch Fire sparked east of the Aspen Acres Fire, which forced nearby residents to evacuate in July.

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Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said several agencies responded to the fire to help with containment efforts. It grew to approximately six acres before crews reached 100% containment. The PCSO says they are working on mop-up operations now.

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