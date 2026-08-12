Evacuations lifted for residents near Colorado City after new wildfire sparked

Some residents of Colorado City were temporarily under evacuation orders again due to a new wildfire that sparked in the area on Wednesday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, evacuation orders were issued for residents in the area 1/2 mile east of Crow Cutoff Road and northeast of Bondurant Road at 4 p.m.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Authorities set up a reception center for evacuees at the Pueblo County Parks & Recreation building located at 1650 Cooper Place. A shelter was also set up for large animals and livestock at the 4BarS at 6675 Highway 78. The evacuations were lifted by 5:05 p.m.

The Sikes Ranch Fire sparked east of the Aspen Acres Fire, which forced nearby residents to evacuate in July.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said several agencies responded to the fire to help with containment efforts. It grew to approximately six acres before crews reached 100% containment. The PCSO says they are working on mop-up operations now.