Aspen Acres Fire in southern Colorado surpasses 100,000 acres, reaches 61% containment

On Friday, fire crews in southern Colorado managed to improve containment of the Aspen Acres Fire, even as the wildfire grew to approximately 100,223 acres.

The Aspen Acres Fire is the largest wildfire burning in the State of Colorado and is the seventh-largest wildfire by acreage in the state's history, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. This estimate would make the Aspen Acres Fire slightly smaller than the 2018 Spring Creek Fire, which burned 108,045 acres. (This does not include the West Fork Complex, which consisted of multiple fires that burned in close proximity.)

The Aspen Acres Fire seen in the distance from Rye, Colo., on July 13, 2026. Rye Fire Protection District

Extreme fire conditions present when the fire sparked have eased somewhat, but the area still faces moderate fire danger. Strategic Operations Chief Manny Mendoza says the increase in moisture and calmer winds have allowed crews to be more aggressive in their containment efforts without putting the firefighters in as much danger. So far, they have reached 61% containment.

Mendoza says the Aspen Acres Fire was considered the largest fire disaster in the country yesterday until fires in the northwest intensified, making it more challenging to obtain out-of-state resources. He said crews are trying to "squeeze the box" to limit the fire's growth, which involves riskier approaches where possible as they work to strengthen the fire line and increase containment.

Dozer line along Highway 165 on the Northwestern side of the Aspen Acres Fire Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6

Some evacuations have been downgraded, but Mendoza stressed it's important to be careful as they don't want people to return home prematurely.

In a letter to the community on Monday, Rye Fire Protection District Fire Chief Ross Gallegos empathized with residents anxious to return, but warned that the fire is only two miles from the town and remains a threat to public safety. He urged residents to be patient and asked those already allowed to return not to travel beyond established checkpoints without authorization.

Huerfano County Commissioner Mitchell Wardell said that Huerfano County is entering a water conservation notice and asked residents to help save water.

The U.S. Forest Service reminded nearby residents that, even as containment of the fire grows, it will likely take a while for it to be completely under control.