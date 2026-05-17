Evacuations ordered in Campo as wildfire moves towards Colorado state line

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a town along Colorado's southern border as a fast-moving wildfire moves towards the state line.

Baca County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order for the Town of Campo and Rd 24 to Highway 287 south of Road J to the state line. They warned residents that there is an active threat to life and property, and they need to leave immediately.

"Check on neighbors. Follow Baca County Emergency Management Facebook for information. Call 911 only for life-threat emergencies," BCEM advised.

Air drop over the Sharpe Fire, taken south of the Town of Campo on May 17, 2026. Cecil Shannon

The Sharpe Fire sparked late Friday night in Cimarron County, Okla. It has quickly grown to over 10,000 acres.

The area is under a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and very low humidity. Las Animas and Baca Counties are also under a Fire Weather Watch until Monday evening.

Campo officials asked that evacuees head north, as the fire is located south of Campo and moving north/northwest.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Springfield Schools, located at 475 W 5th Ave., Springfield, Colo.