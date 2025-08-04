Watch CBS News
Escaped Colorado bison causes temporary closure of park in Douglas County

Jesse Sarles
A bison escaped from its confinement in Colorado on Monday and authorities closed a park for a short time as a result.

It happened in the middle of the day in Douglas County's Daniels Park area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning after 1:30 p.m. asking people to avoid Daniels Park Road between Castle Pines Parkway and Grigs Road. It said park rangers were heading to the area to handle the situation.

A little less than 30 minutes later, the sheriff's office said the bison was herded back into the fenced-in area where it is kept.

The website for Denver Parks and Recreation says it maintains "a conservation bison herd" at Daniels Park. 

