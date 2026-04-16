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Erie police search for Colorado driver in connection with deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 year old

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Erie are searching for the driver wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a two-year-old child. Investigators said they identified a driver of interest and their associated vehicle early in the investigation, but want to speak to the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade.

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Erie Police Department

According to investigators, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Feb. 15 in the neighborhood area east of Mountain View Blvd and north of Village Vista Drive. 

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The Erie Police Department is searching for the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. Erie Police Department

Investigators said they want to account for every vehicle and individual who was in the area at the time of the crash. They have released three images that they hope may help locate the driver and the vehicle.  

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Erie Police Department

Additional Information from the Erie Police Department: 

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any information, is asked to call Detective Sergeant Burch at 303-926-2825. Even the smallest detail may assist investigators.

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