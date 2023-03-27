Watch CBS News
Ball Arena books Eric Clapton in Denver for his 2023 North American tour

Eric Clapton and his guitar are coming to Denver later this year in what is currently a limited tour in the U.S. and Canada. 

Ball Arena has booked Clapton to play Ball Arena along with special guest Jimmie Vaugh, the guitarist and older brother of the late guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughn. 

Eric Clapton performs At the Royal Albert Hall
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Eric Clapton performs at the Royal Albert Hall on May 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns) Harry Herd

Clapton is scheduled to play Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the home of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 31. Other tour stops currently include Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis and St. Paul.  

