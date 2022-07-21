Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after Englewood officer fires shots during car theft

An officer fired shots at a suspect while he was in the process of stealing a car from a business in Englewood Thursday morning.

According to the press release, that suspect was arrested by Englewood Police Department after being accused of stealing the car while in the process of burglarizing a business in the 2900 block of S Umatilla Street.

When police got to the scene, a male suspect was seen stealing a black 2019 Audi SQ5 SUV with damage on the front end and nearly hit an Englewood police officer while driving away. At the same time, another officer fired his gun at the suspect, but it did not stop him from getting away.  

Later in the morning, police confirmed the suspect had been found and arrested. It was not confirmed if the suspect had been hit by shots fired by the responding police officer.

July 21, 2022

