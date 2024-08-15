Englewood police dash cam captures video of juvenile suspects shooting at officers with AK-47

Two juvenile suspects have been arrested after they allegedly shot at an Englewood police officer during a pursuit. It all started about 11 p.m. on Sunday as the officer tried to stop a red Jeep Grand Cherokee for a defective vehicle violation in the area of West Dartmouth Avenue and South Shoshone Street.

An Englewood police officer's dashcam video captured the moment juvenile suspects shot at him with an AK-47 during a pursuit. Englewood Police

According to the police report, the driver refused to stop and within a few minutes, the suspects fired more than a dozen shots at the officer from a "high-powered weapon" out of the passenger side window.

Multiple shots struck the front end, engine and windshield of the patrol vehicle. The shots barely missed the officer.

The officer continued to pursue the vehicle as it sped through an industrial area and then into a neighborhood where it crashed. The two suspects ran away from the crash scene. That's when the patrol vehicle was also disabled due to the amount of damage caused by the gunfire into the engine.

Multiple agencies responded to help the officer and to locate the suspects. They weren't able to find the suspects at that time.

A bullet hole in the Englewood Police Dept. vehicle's windshield. Englewood Police

When officers searched the suspect vehicle, they found an AK-47 and numerous shell casings that were recovered from the scene of the shooting. Along with other evidence, officers were able to identify both suspects.

One suspect was arrested on Monday and the other suspect was arrested on Tuesday. Both are being charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder on a public official. Additional and formal charges will be determined by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Bullet holes in the windshield of an Englewood Police Department patrol vehicle. Englewood Police

Because the suspects are juveniles, police said they won't release any additional details about them.