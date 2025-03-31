Police recover stolen historic painting of George Washington in Colorado

A historic painting of former President George Washington, reported stolen in Colorado over a year ago, has been recovered, according to the Englewood Police Department.

The painting was reported stolen from a storage facility in Englewood in January 2024. The FBI assisted Englewood police in the search, and on Monday, Englewood PD said a Crimestoppers tip led investigators to someone who said he acquired the painting, not knowing it was stolen.

Police confirmed that the person who had the painting was given the painting by a Denver hotel clerk when staying at the hotel last year. The clerk said the painting was abandoned in another hotel room.

The painting is now in the possession of police officials, who said the painting itself was not damaged, although the frame sustained some minor cosmetic damage. The painting was insured by its owner, according to Englewood police, and it will be returned to the insurance company.

"The Englewood Police Department extends its sincere gratitude to the FBI Denver Field Office for its assistance and resources throughout this investigation," the department said in a statement on Monday. "We also thank the citizen who provided the vital tip through Crimestoppers, which played a key role in the successful recovery of this significant piece of American history."