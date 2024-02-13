FBI, Englewood police search for stolen George Washington painting in Colorado
A George Washington painting from the early 1800s was stolen from a storage facility in Englewood. Now the FBI has teamed up with police to find it and the suspects who stole it.
The painting is of the first President of the United States, George Washington, and was created in the early 1800s and has historical significance.
It was stolen last month from a storage unit in the 3300 block of South Santa Fe Drive. The painting is about 24 inches by 30 inches.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Englewood Police Department, @CrimeStoppersCO or FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/nfbjZhdWhf.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.