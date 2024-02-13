Watch CBS News
FBI, Englewood police search for stolen George Washington painting in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A George Washington painting from the early 1800s was stolen from a storage facility in Englewood. Now the FBI has teamed up with police to find it and the suspects who stole it. 

A George Washington painting from the early 1800s was stolen from a storage facility in Englewood.  Englewood Police

The painting is of the first President of the United States, George Washington, and was created in the early 1800s and has historical significance. 

It was stolen last month from a storage unit in the 3300 block of South Santa Fe Drive. The painting is about 24 inches by 30 inches. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Englewood Police Department, @CrimeStoppersCO or FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/nfbjZhdWhf.

