Authorities try to find family of slain Englewood victims

Investigators are trying to find the family of murder victims 70-year-old Bethany MacLaren and her daughter, 35-year-old Ruth MacLaren. The two were found dead Saturday in an Englewood apartment, and husband/father Reginald MacLaren, 81, is accused of the murders of his wife and daughter.

According to the arrest report, investigators indicate Reginald MacLaren killed his wife and daughter with an axe after he said he lost his job and worried that they would soon be homeless without money. The bodies were found partially dismembered in trash bins in the apartment in the 900 block of Englewood Parkway. The probable cause statement indicates Reginald MacLaren confessed.

On Wednesday night, members and supporters of the Nepalese community joined to create a small vigil outside of the apartment complex, burning candles, making signs in tribute and sharing kind words of remembrance.

"They were part of the community here, and we want to honor their memories," said Anne Hines, executive director of the Colorado Nepal Alliance.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office contacted the Nepalese community for help in tracking down the family of Bethany MacLaren, whom they believe was a native of Nepal.

"A lot of people came here for the better life and everything," said Promod Khanal, also a native of Nepal.

Bethany MacLaren was reportedly known at one time by the name Pavitra, a common first name in Nepal. She appears to have come to the United States in the 1980s when she registered for a social security number.

"That is where we started off," said Sengeeta Shrotriya, a member of the Nepalese community, who is active with the Nepal Alliance. "And then, we really reached out to the community to really see if she was connected to anybody." The husband, suspect Reginald MacLaren, is not helping authorities.

They did not find that she was currently connected with others in the community, but did find a man she helped over a dozen years ago get a job at a restaurant. He is currently in Kansas.

"She had helped him to get an employment here when he first came in," said Shrotriya. "We searched with the restaurant owner where this person was employed before, and he told us she doesn't have any relatives here."

They have learned, "At some point her relatives moved to Darjeeling, India, and so she actually emigrated to the U.S. from Darjeeling," Shrotriya said.

But her pathway from there, they do not yet know, nor do they know from where in Nepal she moved to India before that.

Bethany MacLaren had a daughter here in the United States. Ruth MacLaren, 35, was also killed. She had a disability, the coroner's office said, but declined to elaborate on what the disability was.

Right now, there is no family member to take possession of the bodies. But the Nepalese community has already shown support, should family be found and informed of the worst of news.