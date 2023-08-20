Empower Field at Mile High hits all time attendance record with Ed Sheeran's Denver concert

Take a Look at This 5/24: Ed Sheeran crashes high school band practice Take a Look at This 5/24: Ed Sheeran crashes high school band practice 01:49

Empower Field at Mile High set an all time single-night attendance record with Ed Sheeran's concert Saturday.

Saturday's concert saw 85,233 attendees, Empower Field tweeted -- about 15,000 more attendees than Taylor Swift's shows at the venue.

✨ 8️⃣5️⃣, 2️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ ✨



The @edsheeran concert at @EmpowerField set the single-night attendance record in venue history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CU4T1CfbUa — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) August 20, 2023

Swift's shows last month were both sold out, totaling about 140,000 tickets sold over two nights, but Sheeran held the single-night attendance record due to the layout of the stadium and seating arrangement -- Sheeran was able to fill almost every seat in the stadium, where a portion of the stands were blocked off for Swift's shows.

On social media, many commenters noted how great of a show they thought it was, though some griped about weather delays.

"Glad to be apart of it all the way from Georgia," one user tweeted. "It was one of the best concerts I've been too! Glad the rain didn't get it canceled!"

"Amazing show," noted a Facebook user. "The weather delay was a bummer. But, the show was worth the wait. Empower Field was rockin!!"

Swift was the first act in history to sell out two shows on a single tour.

The previous attendance record at Empower Field was set by Garth Brooks in 2019 when he had 84,000 people at his Denver show.

Sheeran is on his +-=÷× Tour and Saturday's show in Denver saw artists Khalid and Cat Burns open for him. Next week, he'll head to Seattle to perform at Lumen Field, which can accommodate about 72,000 attendees. Swift currently holds the record for highest attended event there too.

Sheeran also broke the single-night attendance record at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this month, at Gillette Stadium outside Boston last month and at Metlife Stadium in Philadelphia in June.