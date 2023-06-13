Ed Sheeran dethrones Taylor Swift for Metlife Stadium attendance record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Move over Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran is the new king of Metlife Stadium.

The singer-songwriter made a stop in New Jersey on his Mathematics tour. Over 89,000 fans attended his Sunday night show, breaking an attendance record for the venue.

The show was also Sheeran's largest U.S. performance ever.

Prior to Sheeran, West Reading native Taylor Swift held the attendance record for Metlife Stadium. She set it less than a month ago during her Eras Tour.

Sheeran posted a video of the concert on his social media pages with a one-word caption, "Wow."

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth showed his love for Sheeran on Twitter after the record-breaking feat.

Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker... mostly Ed says that actually, but hey I’m just a really supportive mate.🤷‍♂️😂 Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ!🙏 @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/qUdGMNHZVo — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 12, 2023

And it would appear Sheeran had a good time in New Jersey.

A video on his Twitter account shows him passing out drinks to people in the parking lot prior to the show while he rode in a golf cart.

Sheeran's Mathematics tour returns to Pennsylvania on July 8 when he performs at Acrisure Stadium.