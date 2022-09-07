Emmanuel Sanders will retire from professional football as a Bronco

Emmanuel Sanders is hanging up his cleats after a long career in the National Football League. The star wide receiver announced his retirement from the game on Wednesday.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/q1QTmy673s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022

Sanders played in the NFL for 12 years, four with the Pittsburgh Steelers, five and a half with the Broncos, 10 games with the San Francisco 49ers, one year with the New Orleans Saints, and one year with the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders retires with 9,245 career receiving yards and 51 career touchdowns.

He was voted to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2014 and 2016, both during his time as a Bronco. He won Super Bowl 50 while in Denver and played in two others.

"Now I can go and run routes with my son and play basketball with my son, hang out with my kids and enjoy my life," Sanders said in a release Wednesday.

Sanders ranks 10th in Broncos history in receiving yards with 5,361 yards and 12th all-time in franchise history in touchdowns with 28.