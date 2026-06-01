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Emergency fish salvage in place at reservoir on Colorado's Eastern Plains

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife are encouraging everyone with a valid Colorado fishing license to come and catch fish at Nee Noshe Reservoir in Kiowa County.

Monday marks the start of an emergency fish salvage due to the reservoir drying up.

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CPW

CPW says they're making the move due to the ongoing drought and reduced reservoir operations. Jim Ramsay, CPW Aquatic Biologist, said the "reservoir is unlikely to refill in the foreseeable future."

The reservoir is located within Queens State Wildlife Area about 21 miles north of Lamar and 12 miles south of Eads.

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