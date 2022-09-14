Watch CBS News
Elk rescued after getting tangled in fencing in Estes Park

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An elk that got trapped in some fencing is now free. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers on Tuesday helped out the bull elk whose antlers got caught up in the metal fencing.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon at Highway 36 and Highway 7.

Officers sedated the elk and ended up detangling it from 30 feet of the fencing. Once the sedation wore off the elk woke up and ran off.

"We were grateful for the opportunity to free the elk of the fencing on its antlers and remove it from the dangerous intersection. We also want to thank the local residents who reported this to us immediately, so we were able to have a quick response and freed the elk without it sustaining any serious injury," CPW District Wildlife Manager Clayton Brossart said in a prepared statement.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 3:04 PM

