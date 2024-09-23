Elk found in Englewood, released in Colorado wilderness: "Felt cute, might bugle later"

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped relocate an elk that was found in Englewood. Wildlife officers posted on X that the elk had traveled from Lakewood to Denver to the busy intersection near Santa Fe and Hampden in Englewood.

The elk had traveled from Lakewood to Denver to the busy intersection near Santa Fe and Hampden in Englewood. CPW

CPW posted, "He was in a bad place for elk and close to some highways, so we stepped in to help. Officers darted the lost elk and loaded him up into a trailer for relocation."

The elk was relocated from Englewood to the wilderness. CPW

Wildlife officers said he was released in a better wildlife habitat. They also made noise and yelled at him to "ensure that he has a healthy fear of humans." But from the video, you can see that the elk is a little hesitant to wander off into the wilderness.

We released the elk in better wildlife habitat, making noise and yelling at him to ensure he still has a healthy fear of humans. pic.twitter.com/UjhErLCuHc — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 23, 2024

CPW used the opportunity to remind Colorado residents that elk are in rut this time of year and that males can be aggressive and territorial. They urged anyone who finds themselves around elk to give the animals a wide berth.

"Felt cute, might bugle later" CPW

They also posted a pic of the elk in the trailer and thought it might make a good dating profile image for the bull. They also included the tagline, "Felt cute, might bugle later."