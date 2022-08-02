Watch CBS News
4th suspect under arrest in Boulder murder investigation

Elizabeth Griffin, the fourth suspect in a Colorado murder investigation, has been arrested in New Mexico. The 23-year-old was arrested in Las Cruces on Monday.

A woman's body was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's in the Flagstaff Mountain area in the Boulder foothills.  

Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where the crime might have happened. However, they identified Griffin and three other New Mexico residents as the suspects. The other three were arrested earlier:

- Jaime Moore

- Ashley Provine

- Cody Hobirk

Griffin, Moore and Provine face first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.

Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.

