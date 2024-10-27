Denver Broncos' first ever Latina team reporter proud to represent culture

The number of Latina reporters in the NFL is fairly limited but has been on the rise in recent years.

In Denver, despite the Denver Broncos' rich history with a diverse fan base, the organization has never had a Latina team reporter. That was until this season when they hired Los Angeles native Elisa Hernandez.

Elisa Hernandez, Denver Broncos team reporter . CBS

Over the years, the team has actively engaged Latino fans through outreach programs, community events and celebrations of Hispanic heritage.

The organization hosted its Vamos Broncos event during Sunday's home game, a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

As the Broncos' relationship with Latino fans grows steadily, bringing on a voice like Hernandez contributes to the team's vibrant culture.

However, you should know Hernandez is more than meets the eye.

"It feels surreal," Hernandez told CBS Colorado.

Hernandez grew up as one of four children in Los Angeles, at times helping her father clean apartments to make ends meet. "I never saw it as anything bad," she recalled.

Her parents immigrated from El Salvador to the U.S. during the Salvadoran Civil War, and although she was born in California, she understands their journey wasn't easy.

Sports, however, were what truly brought her family together. Growing up in the "City of Angels" in the late 1990s, Hernandez followed the Denver Broncos, since Los Angeles didn't have an NFL team at the time.

"Being able to do what I love for the team that I've loved since I was a little kid is pretty special," Hernandez said.

Hernandez's path to her dream job as a team reporter for the Broncos wasn't facile. After graduating from USC, she noticed many of her peers landing on-camera jobs right away. "I didn't get discouraged," she said.

Instead, Hernandez focused on learning the industry's behind-the-scenes aspects. "I think my first job at the NFL was a ticker operator," she explained, reminiscing about the job. "You know, the scrolling text at the bottom of TV screens that provide scores and weather updates," she laughed.

Despite taking a different path, Hernandez understood one thing: Getting her foot in the door was key.

"Regardless of what happens, you just have to get your foot in the door and work your way up to create opportunities for yourself," she added.

And that's exactly what she did, working for nearly every sports team in Los Angeles and all the networks. Her resume extends from NFL Network to Telemundo Deportes.

Most recently, Hernandez served as an in-arena host for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball.

"I hosted the first Salvadoran night at Dodger Stadium, which was a big accomplishment for me," Hernandez said. "That representation matters. Seeing little brown girls there, watching me on the Jumbotron, and hearing our slang -- it impacts them because they see themselves in me!"

For Hernandez, spreading her knowledge of her culture is essential. However, as a first-generation Salvadoran, she aims to pave the way for others like her -- breaking barriers and becoming the Broncos' first ever Salvadoran team reporter.

"I think being able to have this platform, I do it for them. They are my why. My family is my why. Representing my country, heritage and culture is important."