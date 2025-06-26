Elbert County votes to deny Xcel Energy's transmission line application in eastern Colorado

After years of uncertainty, Colorado's Elbert County Board of Commissioners denied Xcel Energy's request to complete Segment 5 of their Power Pathway through the county on June 25. Xcel representatives listened to nearly 100 residents disgracing the project over the course of two days.

Xcel's 1041 permit application needed approval for 48 miles of new electric transmission line near much of Colorado Highway 86. That electric service would supply the Denver metro area, but would not benefit Elbert County residents.

Xcel Energy's proposed line, Segment 5. CBS Colorado

Elbert County District 3 Commissioner Byron McDaniel told the crowd on June 25, "This line serves no purpose here in Elbert County, and frankly, I don't care about Denver and Aurora. I'm looking out for the people in Elbert County."

Xcel told CBS Colorado that the project would help through the means of tax revenue, benefiting things like schools and fire districts.

Cited reasons for denial

Xcel's application was deemed incomplete because of a lack of fire mitigation proposals and considerations to the health of humans and animals, as McDaniel, a cancer survivor, pointed out. Specifically, electric and magnetic fields, or EMFs. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences says EMFs are invisible areas of energy, which are essentially radiation near electrical power.

As families would be obligated to give up some property for the project, Xcel said landowners would receive 95% to 100% of fair market value. While Elbert County District 1 Commissioner Mike Buck, who claims he is familiar with real estate, poked holes in the idea that a stretch transmission line wouldn't devalue the area.

"The land value in general along the corridor of an economic development zone is not $100,000. It's not $500,000. It's millions and millions of dollars in lost revenue for the county and a development opportunity," said Buck.

Moving Forward

The Elbert County Environmental Alliance, made up of residents against the plans, gave this statement to CBS Colorado, "Xcel presented the county with an incomplete application -- one that did not meet our county's guidelines and regulations. The Board of County Commissioners had no choice but to deny the requested permits. We are pleased and grateful that our commissioners heard us and stood up to Xcel's bullying tactics, which included using eminent domain to forcibly take our land before the application was even heard by the county."

BRUSH, CO - JANUARY 8: Working from the bucket of a boom truck, apprentice lineman Travis Longfellow, left, and lineman Jadon Elliott work on large transmission structures that are part of Xcel Energy's Power Pathway project just south of Brush, Colorado, on Jan. 8, 2024. Workers with GRD Construction are putting in the structures, cables, and lines that are part of the $1.7 billion electric transmission project, which is slated to take three years to complete. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The board will formally reconvene on July 2 to approve the resolution to deny the application. Xcel gave CBS Colorado the following statement:

The board voted to deny the application and will formally reconvene on July 2nd to approve the resolution to deny the application. We will review the resolution once final and evaluate our options, which may include seeking relief from the District Court or the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Colorado's Power Pathway is a $1.7 billion investment in 550 miles of new transmission lines across twelve counties to enhance the state's electric grid. The project unlocks wind and solar energy development in the Eastern Plains, creating jobs and generating lease and tax revenue for rural communities.

Colorado homes and businesses require more power, and the state's current infrastructure is not sufficient to support long-term needs and growth. Projects like the Colorado Pathway are vital to maintain the reliability Coloradans expect from their electrical system.

We have secured permit approvals in nine counties and are working on approvals in Arapahoe, El Paso and Elbert counties.

We have collaborated with the Elbert County community for four years, addressing questions, concerns and acquiring land rights voluntarily. We adjusted the project's location by 50 miles to accommodate community wishes while keeping project costs low for our customers.

While we do not provide electric service to Elbert County residents, the Pathway project will provide important tax revenue benefiting the county, cities, fire and school districts.

Our community outreach efforts are documented on our website at Community Engagement - Xcel Energy Colorado Power Pathway, and includes website information, fact sheets, public meetings, newsletters, mailers and advertisements.