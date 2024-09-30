Ed Dwight, the oldest man to go to space, says beating cancer is his greatest triumph

Ed Dwight is known as a barrier-breaking astronaut as well as a beloved artist. His priceless sculptures are treasured around the world, and he recently traveled out of this world becoming the oldest man to go to space.

"I've been so robust and going and going at 100 mph," Dwight said.

Ed Dwight CBS

Actually, just about six months ago, the then 90-year-old was going more than 2,000 miles per hour as he rocketed into space.

"It's the most beautiful thing you've ever seen when you're sort of looking down at Earth," the now 91-year-old astronaut told CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann.

It was a historic journey some six decades in the making. The May 2024 launch also marked nearly a year since Dwight was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"It was a shock... I was pretty knocked off my feet," he said. "Turns out, they caught it early which is a good thing."

Dwight quickly began receiving care at AdventHealth in Denver. His treatment would include dozens of rounds of radiation.

Ed Dwight Blue Origin

"Mr. Dwight is unique in a lot of ways… his health and well-being really is different than the average 90-year-old. The decision to treat really made sense for him," said Dr. Juan Montoya, a urologist at AdventHealth. "I think that's really important as we strive to personalize treatment approaches to the individual."

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men, and the risk is also higher in African American men than in men of other races. Dr. Montoya said screenings are recommended for most men around age 50, and 45 years old for those at higher risk.

"Screening is really simple. It's just a simple blood draw and it takes a moment to do," Dr. Montoya explained. "There should be a shared decision between patients and their providers about screening for prostate cancer, and when it's appropriate."

Dr. Juan Montoya and Ed Dwight CBS

Of all he has endured and experienced, Dwight said his prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment was the most trying.

"It triumphs over any glory or anything in the world I could've possibly done," he told Werthmann, happily adding he is now cancer-free and wants to encourage all men to take charge of their health.

"It's not something to be ashamed of because it happens, and it's more prevalent than people think," Dwight said of prostate cancer. "Go at it with a positive attitude."