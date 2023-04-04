Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed at Loveland Pass due to jack-knifed semi

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Loveland Pass on Tuesday afternoon due to a jack-knifed semi. Eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between CO 9 and Exit 216: US 6; Loveland Pass (Silverthorne) from mile marker 205 to mile marker 213.

CDOT

The jack-knifed semi crashed at mile marker 227 in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

There is no estimate on when eastbound lanes will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route: Southbound CO-9 from exit 203 to Northbound US-285 or Northbound CO-9 from exit 205 to Westbound US-40.

It is unclear whether the crash is a result of winter driving conditions. First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the cold temperatures and snow.