Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound Interstate 70 closed near western Colorado after semi-truck crash and oil spill

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing through the median near Glenwood Springs. A detour is in place and eastbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck driver was hauling black plastic crates and wooden pallets and driving west when it rolled over and crashed through the guard rail down into the eastbound lanes below, spilling oil, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The westbound lanes are open, but eastbound travelers are being asked to take a northern detour through the town of Rifle at exit 87, then north along Highway 13 to Craig. That route continues on US 40 to Steamboat Springs, then south on CO 9 to Silverthorne where drivers get back on I-70, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

i70-glenwood-semi-crash-from-cdot.jpg
Colorado Department of Transportation

A photo shared by CDOT shows the mangled truck on its side with CDOT crews and a CSP cruiser blocking traffic.

A CDOT spokeswoman says the truck took out about 200 feet of guardrail before falling 25 feet down to the eastbound lanes.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.