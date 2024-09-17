Eastbound Interstate 70 closed near western Colorado after semi-truck crash and oil spill

A truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing through the median near Glenwood Springs. A detour is in place and eastbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck driver was hauling black plastic crates and wooden pallets and driving west when it rolled over and crashed through the guard rail down into the eastbound lanes below, spilling oil, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The westbound lanes are open, but eastbound travelers are being asked to take a northern detour through the town of Rifle at exit 87, then north along Highway 13 to Craig. That route continues on US 40 to Steamboat Springs, then south on CO 9 to Silverthorne where drivers get back on I-70, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado Department of Transportation

A photo shared by CDOT shows the mangled truck on its side with CDOT crews and a CSP cruiser blocking traffic.

A CDOT spokeswoman says the truck took out about 200 feet of guardrail before falling 25 feet down to the eastbound lanes.