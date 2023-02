Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed on Thursday afternoon between mile marker 114 and mile marker 116 due to a crash. That's in Glenwood Canyon near where a semi crash closed both directions of I-70 on Wednesday.

I-70 is closed at mile-marker 116 EB, Glenwood Springs Canyon, due to an accident. pic.twitter.com/pGeHOhftCA — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) February 16, 2023