Eastbound I-70 closed from East Frisco to Herman Gulch due to deadly crash
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday morning between Exit 203 to Exit 218- that's just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. The closure is from CO 9 East Frisco to Herman Gulch.
The deadly crash is being investigated. Drivers are urged to take US 40 or US 285 as alternate routes.
There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.