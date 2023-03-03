Watch CBS News
East High School students march to state Capitol after gathering at memorial for Luis Garcia

Hundreds of students from East High School marched to the state Capitol on Friday morning. Before classes were set to begin, they gathered at the memorial for Luis Garcia that is just outside the front doors of the high school in downtown Denver. 

Garcia, 16, died after he was taken off life support on Wednesday. He was shot on Feb. 13 near the school. A motive is still not clear. Two juveniles are in custody but have not been charged with his death.

The shooting has reignited concerns about school safety and youth violence. Now students are taking their demands to the state Capitol to directly appeal to lawmakers for action. 

Students carried signs that read, "Protect children not guns" and "I'm tired of living in fear."

Anyone with information on Luis Garcia's murder should contact police or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.    

