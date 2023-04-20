East High School students given opportunity to finish the school year remotely

Students at East High School are being given the opportunity to finish the rest of the school year remotely. School administrators said the option was provided to help students feel safe while learning.

Students and parents have been protesting and calling for the Denver School Board along with East High School leadership to make changes after two deans were shot by a student at East High School on March 22. That followed a deadly shooting near the campus that claimed the life of Luis Garcia.

Denver Public Schools said that this year's graduating class has priority for switching to online classes. Graduating seniors would still get their diplomas and could participate in all East High School senior activities.