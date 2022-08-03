East Colfax Corridor community awaits Denver police action plan to fight crime

After an initial meeting with the East Colfax Corridor community on July 27, the Denver Police Department and safety officials said they would follow up with residents at 1313 Xenia Street on Wednesday morning. They promised to be back in one week, at the same time, in the same place with an action plan to fight crime.

Neighbors continue to grieve and plea for help, following the murder of Ma Kaing on July 15. She was hit by a stray bullet, believed to have been fired from a park across the street.

"Things got to change," one resident said at the July 27 meeting.

"It feels like we are witnessing and hearing gun battles on a daily basis," said another.

Ma Kaing's son John also shared his gut-wrenching story at the meeting.

"This issue has been going on for ages. My mother's death was the last straw. Kids are scared, parents are scared, mothers are scared. As I was holding my mother's body, I saw her last breath, everything. As I yelled for my mother not to die, she was going to die."

His words evoked an emotional response from DPD, saying they have to do better.

Wednesday's meeting begins at 11 a.m.