New app encourages Coloradans in Englewood to shop local, provides cash back to customers

The City of Englewood is trying out a new way to encourage people to shop locally. The Colorado city launched a program over the summer to support small businesses through an app where customers can get cash back.

CBS

It's called EARN, which stands for Explore And Reward Network. For every dollar spent at approximately 160 participating businesses, shoppers get 5% cash back. The money can be cashed out or used again to support Englewood businesses. It's fully funded by the city and comes with no cost to the businesses.

"We have a hardware store, we have restaurants, all sorts of stores (in the network)," said Vanessa Davis, Englewood's marketing manager.

Davis says the program is part of the city's effort to keep money in the local community.

"It's really a win-win for our local economy and the people who shop, play and live here," she said.

Since the EARN program's launch in August, there have been more than 540 users and the city has given out nearly $2,000 in cash back rewards.

Many of the participating businesses are in Englewood's downtown area. You won't see many big chain stores or restaurants there.

"It's just buzzing with new shops and people walking about," Davis said.

"They're so supportive of small businesses here. Everything's local. And I think that that really creates a more special connection to the things you're buying," said Sarah DeAngelo.

DeAngelo owns her self-titled jewelry store in the downtown area -- Sarah DeAngelo Jewelry -- and is excited about EARN. She's a local metalsmith and jewelry artist who works out of the studio inside her shop. Most of the pieces for sale in her store are as local as it gets.

"So you're coming in and not just getting a piece of jewelry, but you're also meeting the artist. You're seeing who makes it," DeAngelo said.

CBS

EARN benefits her customers and DeAngelo's business overall.

"All the money goes directly to paying our salaries, to our health care, to growing the shop," she said.

"It's kind of cool to think about your money staying right here in the shop," she said.

To get going with EARN, download Bludot's Open Rewards app on your phone, add a credit card to the account and upload the receipt from a participating small business.