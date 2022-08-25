E-bike program coming to Westminster
Smart Commute's low-income e-bike program is coming to Westminster. The e-bikes will come to the town in partnership with several Colorado organizations including RTD.
People who qualify will receive an e-bike and accessories in exchange for using them to commute to work or run errands.
There will be up to 35 e-bikes available. Find more information at smartcommute.org.
