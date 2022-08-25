Watch CBS News
Local News

E-bike program coming to Westminster

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

E-bikes are coming to Westminster
E-bikes are coming to Westminster 00:22

Smart Commute's low-income e-bike program is coming to Westminster. The e-bikes will come to the town in partnership with several Colorado organizations including RTD.

smart-commute-e-bikes-westminster.jpg
Smart Commute

People who qualify will receive an e-bike and accessories in exchange for using them to commute to work or run errands.

There will be up to 35 e-bikes available. Find more information at smartcommute.org.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 9:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.